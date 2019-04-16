Zimbabwe: 20 Feared Dead in Two Separate Accidents

At least 10 pilgrims attending the Mugodhi Apostolic Church Passover feast in Wedza are feared dead after a truck carrying maize veered off the road at Chitope.

It is believed that the truck ploughed into congregants who were preparing to leave the site at the end of an annual pilgrimage that coincides with the Easter holiday.

Meanwhile reports filtering through claim another 10 people are feared to have died after a lorry carrying bananas from Honde Valley plunged into a bridge at Hauna Growth Point in Mutasa district.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the Hauna accident.

"I have been advised of the accident but do not have the details now. Please call after 2pm," Kakohwa told newzimbabwe.com