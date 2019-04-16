Liberia: 'Fire Mcgill, Tweah, Koijee, to Save Country'

Sen. Sando Johnson: "We have some bad apples in persons of Nathaniel McGill, Jefferson Koijee and Samuel Tweah in government."

Bomi County Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson has called on President George Manneh Weah to relieve three of his cabinet members from their respective offices to save the country from collapse and another state of failure.

Sen. Johnson's statement comes ahead of the June 7, 2019, planned sit-in demonstration.

In an interview recently with journalists at his Capitol Building office, Sen. Johnson said Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel F. McGill are the main individuals who have sabotaged the Pro-poor Agenda of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government.

Johnson said until President Weah does what is right, he (Johnson) and his supporters will go ahead with their planned protest and continue until the result they seek is realized.

"We are not going to insult the President or damage anything; we will not insult any government official, but we believe that there are people around the President who are causing all these problems. They have not been able to advise the President appropriately, but to mislead him, while the country continues to go down," Johnson said.

"I am a senator, who will not get involved with anything to derail our country's peace. This is why those who organized the pending protest mean well for our country -- to demonstrate our love for our people through protest against acts that threaten the survival of the citizenry," he said.

He added: "Nathaniel McGill, Jefferson Koijee and Samuel Tweah are the problems in Weah's government. He should let them go, because there are some other people around him, who also have the country at heart."

Although he did not say the exact offenses for which each of the three government officials should be relieved of duty, Johnson said Jefferson Koijee is misusing his office, while Samuel Tweah is being indicted for the "infusion of US$25 million to stabilize the exchange rate on the market."

"I am sure that some of the things they do, that President is aware of all of them, but the President has to realize that, whatsoever the unit does, he, as a commander will take full responsibility for their actions," he noted.

As for the June 7 protest, Johnson said he and some of the lawmakers, as well as talk show host Henry Costa and a number of other Liberians, are supporting the planned action, which he said will not be held in the absence of President Weah.

"It is the President who we want to act in the interest of the people. Therefore, the protest will not be carried out in his absence. If he travels before or on June 7, we will wait until he is here," the Bomi Lawmaker said.

"Most times in this country and many other places in the world, demonstrations become violent when state security and others in government provoke those who feel disenchanted about certain things and take to the street to seek redress. We hope that will not be the case in our planned protest on June 7," he said.

He called on President Weah to ensure that Tweah resigns and faces justice, alleging that the US$25 million was not used in the interest of the country.

Sen. Johnson pointed out that Nathaniel McGill is one of the persons, who is grossly misleading Weah through "lies and deception."

Though the trio are yet to respond to Sen. Johnson's statement, earlier on Sunday, April 14, Minister McGill said government will allow the protesters to go on with their planned action. He however warned that once it becomes chaotic at any stage, government will arrest its planners and chief organizers and have them brought before the law for prosecution.

McGill said that the CDC-led government is not afraid of demonstrations, since his political party's own members are better planners and executors of political campaigns.