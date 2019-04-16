Liberia: LFA Embarks On Football History Project

The project, according to LFA, seeks to outlined the early days, when and by whom football was introduced and the first documented cases of football matches.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has embarked on a football history project titled, "Football in Liberia: Between Violence, Politics and Unity." The project, according to LFA, seeks to outline the early days, when and by whom football was introduced and the first documented cases of football matches.

A release from the local football house says the project will also examine how, when and where the LFA was established, various administrations and their major achievements or memorable events.

"The establishment of clubs, like Great Bame, Mighty Barrolle and Invincible Eleven, and an account of clubs by decades: 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and etc, will be taken into consideration.

The formation of the national team(s) and an examination of various decades: 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and etc, will also be discussed as well as national coaches, major achievements and top players by decades," the release says.

The national leagues, the early exodus of Liberians to foreign leagues, the role of football in maintaining peace and unraveling the myth surrounding legendary football Wannibo Toe will also be told in a book to be released at the end of the project.

Former Liberia international and coach Josiah Nagbe Johnson was the first to allow the LFA to drink from his fountain of knowledge on the topics or talking points listed.

The LFA intends to speak to former presidents, former secretary-generals, former executive committee members, former players and coaches and knowledgeable individuals, including Charles Wordsworth, a Liberian sports historian and former national basketball, who has been compiling a book on Liberian sports.