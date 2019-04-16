Liberia: 2,000 Youth to Gain Job Readiness, Business Management Skills Training

A number of youth residing in the greater Monrovia region are to shortly benefit from a comprehensive job readiness skills training, and financial and business management skills support from the Youth Opportunities Project (YOP) of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

This is an initiative in support of the Government of Liberia's plan to prepare vulnerable young Liberians for the job market, and to generate self-income.

The exercise will commence this April under the Pre-employment Social Support (PESS) component of the YOP which offers job readiness training for young Liberians between 15 and 17 years; and the Household Enterprise Support (HES) component that also offers financial and business management support for youth between 18 and 35 years.

Under PESS, a total of 2,000 youth in and out of school are targeted in three different phases for nine months for every phase.

Phase-one of PESS targets 500 youth and will basically advance the young people's understanding of the values and ethics of the job environment, and enhance their competence for jobs before employment.

This will go alongside social support and capacity building in health and hygiene practices.

For HES, the initiative will now happen in its second round of implementation, targeting 1,500 youth in 15 communities to offer business startup grants in addition to the financial management skills support.

Round-one of HES implementation currently benefits 786 youth. Both HES and PESS take place in clustered communities in Paynesville, Central Monrovia, and New Kru Town.

A County Steering Committee (CSC) dialogue for the execution of the two sub-components of the project has already taken place.

The dialogue was held in Bentol City, late March 2019, and its aim was to brief the Montserrado County officials about the project implementation plan in the county and also define the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders.

The deliberation brought together representatives of the county administration of Montserrado, the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Agriculture, Labor, and Gender Children and Social Protection, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); the Project Management Team (PMT) and service providers of the YOP.

Already, a two-day community entry exercise has taken place for PESS in the targeted communities to guarantee the execution of community mobilization and recruitment of beneficiaries.

This is also underway for HES. YMCA and EDUCARE - service providers of the YOP - will rollout PESS and HES implementation respectively in the targeted communities. The largest of the YOP's sub-component, the Productive Public Works (PPW), targets 10,000 beneficiaries, providing farming inputs, tools and financial management skills training to rural youth in selected communities in the 15 counties of Liberia.

The YOP is a five-year project of the Government of Liberia implemented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) targeting 15,000 vulnerable youth in both urban and rural Liberian communities, supported by the World Bank through a loan scheme. The YOP will be implemented until 2020.