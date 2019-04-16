Liberia: New Deadline for 2019 Media Regulatory Registration

The National Communications Bureau (NCB) at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism has announced to all Publishers of Newspapers and Magazines, Managers of Radio and Television Stations, Managers of Printing Presses, Advertising Firms, Cable TV Companies, GSM Companies and Graphic Arts Entities operating in Liberia that the Annual Regulatory Registration Permit Process for 2019 has been extended to April 30, 2019.

According to the NCB, the Annual Regulatory Registration of Media Entities is in keeping with the statutory provision that established the National Communications Bureau at the Ministry to regulate, monitor and enforce the Ministry's functions through an enactment of law by the National Legislature.

The Bureau is therefore urging all Media and media-related entities to contact the Ministry to regularize their status as of the 16th of April 2019. The Bureau warns that after the April 30, 2019 deadline, Media Institutions who failed to register/comply will not be allowed to attend major public functions or receive advertisement supplements.

The Ministry of Finance & Development Planning will only pay Media vendors who have completed their regulatory process at the National Communications Bureau, Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism.

Effective Monday, April 22nd, 2019, the National Communications Bureau in collaboration with Ministry of Justice and the Liberia Revenue Authority will commence vagarious inspection of all media institutions operating in the country.