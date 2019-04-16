15 April 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Wife Killer Suspect Appears in Court

By Ndanki Kahiurika

Patrick Geingob (38), who is accused of fatally stabbing his teacher wife in Windhoek on Friday night made a brief appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura earlier today.

Police spokesperson Edwin Kanguatjivi said Geingob's wife, Merentha Geingos, was stabbed on Friday night between 21h30 and 22h00 at the couple's home in Okuryangava.

He said the two had been having an argument when the suspect stabbed Geingos and slit her stomach open. She was transported to Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

Geingos succumbed to her injuries upon arrival at Windhoek Central Hospital, where she was transferred for further treatment.

She was a teacher at AI Steenkamp Primary School in Katutura. The couple have three children.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni remanded Geingob in custody to 23 July.

