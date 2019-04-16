Nigeria: Emirates Adds Nigerian Films, Music to in-Flight Entertainment Channels

Starting from April, 2019, Emirates has started offering popular Nigerian films and music on its award-winning in-flight entertainment, ice which has of over 4,000 channels of on-demand.

With a diverse mix of African and Nollywood films and music, Nigerian customers can fly comfortably while savoring a taste of home on every Emirates flight from either Lagos or Abuja.

In the new package, customers can enjoy the highly celebrated Nollywood movie 'Lara and the beat' which was premiered in 2018. The movie starred leading Nollywood actors such as Seyi Shay, Vector, Somkele Iyamah, Wale Ojo, Sharon Ooja, Shaffy Bello and Uche Jombo, amongst others. They can also look forward to other movies from Nigeria and West Africa such as Mr. Not So Perfect, Ghanaian's Bad luck Joe, Azali, and My Very Ghanaian Wedding, and Cameroon's 'Ward Zee and a man for the weekend'.

Amongst its wide music offering, customers can look forward to Nigerian and African beats including Davido's Son of Mercy-EP, Burna Boy's Outside, King Aiyeoba's 1000 can die, Wizkid and Fela Anikulapo Kuti's playlists, amongst others.

Ensuring passengers' comfort on board its flights, Emirates said the airline, now offers passengers the choice to make their entertainment playlist before they fly.

To create the ultimate ice playlist, the traveller can use the Emirates app, see what's playing on their flight, and create a playlist. On select Boeing 777s, the passengers can then pair with the seat back screen using onboard WiFi, follow the syncing process, and then sit back and enjoy their bespoke playlist.

The syncing capability is currently available on over 100 Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft and will be made available progressively across the entire fleet, including A380 aircraft in the coming months.