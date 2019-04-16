15 April 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hospital Wards Shared With Corpses

By Blessings Chidakwa

Authorities at Chegutu District Hospital are under fire for neglecting the institution's mortuary which has been dysfunctional for more than six months.

Patients and their relatives have also alleged that hospital staff was leaving dead bodies in the wards until their collection by funeral homes.

Investigations also revealed that no proper attention is given to the bodies when one is certified dead by the doctors. Last Friday, the body of a road accident victim was left lying in a pool of blood for hours after doctors had certified that the victim had died.

Staff member interviewed last week said the situation was unbearable for patients.

"All the people dying here are covered with blankets and they remain in the wards with patients until their next of kin claims the body. The situation becomes more complex when some bodies spend two to three days unclaimed," the nurse said on conditions of anonymity.

More to follow...

