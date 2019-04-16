Liberia: Police IG Detests Violence

The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police frowns at wave of violence permeating within the society.

According to a press release, Inspector General Patrick Sudue says Liberia is constantly and consistently witnessing various forms of protests and violent behavior across the country, for various reasons.

He urges elders and community leaders to warn their children against violence as a way of seeking redress.

IG Sudue was speaking during official hand over of a newly refurbished police station in Zorzor, Lofa County by the United Nations Development Programme, through its Rule of Law programme.

The Police chief lauds UNDP and partners for the level of support to Liberia's justice and security sector.

He stresses that violence generates fear, scares away investors, renders the government dysfunctional and on the overall, impedes development.

"We need to give peace a chance. Violence is not the answer to any of our problems," Sudue emphasizes.

The police facility was reconstructed with funding from the Government of Sweden in partnership with Irish Aid and the UN Office of Human Rights at a cost of US$50,000, the release says.

It is part of efforts aimed at strengthening access to justice. The reconstruction of the building came as a result of mob violence perpetrated by a group of citizens protesting the death of one of their own.

IGP Sudue expressed disgust over such behavior of "gangsterism", warning that donors will not continue to give aid to the country if Liberians persistently demonstrated such unscrupulous attitude.

Turning over the facility, UNDP Liberia Resident Representative Pa LaminBeyai, reminds the LNP of its duties of protecting the country and its people, adding that the responsibility of the police borders on confidence and trust that the citizenry has in the justice system.

Dr. Beyai however, appeals to Liberians to use the justice system to seek redress instead of taking the laws into their hands.

The UNDP Boss pledges continued support to the justice and security sector of Liberia. "We are currently supporting the LNP to develop its 5-yr strategic plan which includes community policing."

The Superintendent of Lofa County William Kamba, expresses appreciation to UNDP and partners for the continued support to Liberia, mentioning interventions that county is benefitting.

He calls on his people to take the security of the country seriously, by avoiding acts that would jeopardize their welfare, and the State.

The dedication of the building came at the end of a three-day annual retreat of UNDP Liberia. Press Release