Liberia: SUP Bids Farewell to Gwendolyn Dabah Wilson

It was a painful scene when friends and family members gather at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in New Kru Town, Bushord Island in tears to bid farewell to the late Gwendolyn D. Wilosn, who was a member of the Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) and recent graduate of the University of Liberia. She died in a car accident recently along the Robertsfield highway, while riding with the late Montserrado County District#16 Representative Adolph A. Lawrence.

SUP Standard Bearer Martin K.N. Kollie notes that though Ms. Gwendolyn Dabah Wilson has passed, but it seems like SUP will never forget this fallen heroine for her unhindered dedication and service to the party and the nation at large.

The late Representative Adolph Lawrence, a former Chair of the House Committee on Lands, Natural Resources and Environment died in the early morning hours of March 25, 2019 while on his way from Grand Bassa County where he had gone to celebrate his 50th birthday.

In a mass memorial parade from Samuel Stryker Funeral Home through the UL Campus to St. Thomas Episcopal Church in New Kru Town, hundreds of student militants, veterans and ideologues of the Vanguard Student Unification Party paid revered homage to the late Gwendolyn dubbed as fearless female general. A night of vigil was held in her honor on April 11, 2019.

After a jam-packed funeral rite at the same Church on April 12, mourners, including partisans of SUP lavished veneration on Ms. Wilson with some describing her as a true gift to humanity and a selfless feminist, who had a bright future to serve and inspire.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kollie, in a brief eulogy, describes the late Dabah Wilson as an immaculate martyr and a rising star, who lived a life of dignity, humility, integrity, audacity and service.

He wonders why such a rising star would dwindle so soon in the midst of societal darkness.

"We will forever grieve this loss. Dabah has left us in a state of disbelief and anguish. It is too hard to accept. She was an ideologue of our party - very conscious, discipline and loyal to our principles, doctrine and tradition. We have lost a shining LIGHT - a genuine comrade - a brilliant sister - a unifier - an advisor - a real voice for women and girls across Liberia," he says, and continues,

"Like WuoGappieTarplah, WiwiDebba, Tonia Richardson, and Michael G. S. Dolo, Dabah Wilson will be remembered as a martyr of SUP, who served our party and country with outstanding distinction. She will be dearly remembered, revered, loved, honored and memorialized forever." By Lewis S. Teh-Editing by Jonathan Browne