Liberia: Monrovia City Corporation Responds to Costa's Rants Against Mayor Koijee

Monrovia — Authorities at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) have responded sharply to statements made by talk-show host Henry Costa against Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee.

According to the MCC folks, Costa alleged that the City Mayor had gone to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Spring Meetings, which are taking place in Washington D.C.

However, they clarified that Mayor Koijee is in fact not attending the Spring Meetings but the 5th Annual Global Development Forum, which is coincidentally being held in the same city. They further stated that the Mayor's trip was not sponsored by the Corporation or the Government of Liberia as they said Costa alleged on his radio talk show early Monday, April 15, morning.

"Contrary to this barrage of deceits that the Mayor's trip was funded by the Monrovia City Corporation or the Government of Liberia, we wish to clarify that Mayor Koijee was invited by the organizers of the Forum for him to share his vision for Monrovia, including the challenges and the approach that not only Liberia, but Africa as a whole can adopt to modernize cities and improve urbanization," MCC's Public Relations Officer Whroway Bryant said.

Speaking Monday, April 15 at the City Corporation's head offices, Bryant challenged Costa to provide receipts to prove that the Major's trip was funded from state resources. He disclosed that the Mayor's trip was allegedly fully funded by both the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the World Economic Forum.

He accused the talk show host, who is a known critic of the government to someone who has no moral and uses his platform to enrich himself through lies.

"It is just unfortunate that we have such an individual, who has absolutely no moral in our country using his radio platform to enrich himself through lies and making ruthless statements that lack any iota of truth."