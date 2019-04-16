Liberia: Family of Late Senator Doe Sheriff Hails President Weah, Legislature for Befitting Burial

Monrovia — The late Senator Geraldine Doe's family has thanked President George Weah, for the immense contribution and support towards the family during their time of bereavement.

The late Senator chaired the Senate's Committee on Commerce, Trade, and Industry.

She also served as member of the Ways, Means, Finance & Budget Committee, Social Security, Pension and Insurance and Public Administration.

Before her death, the Senator was a mother figure to young people including girls in the streets. She was commonly referred to as "Lady Zico." She played football in her early days before joining politics; she was also a team leader at the University of Liberia.

She departed this world, leaving many hearts of families and friends workmates broken.

The Doe, Williams, and Sheriff families, including her older brother, who was with her during her time of illness, Mr. Jefferson K. Doe, thanked President George Weah and the legislature for their support during the family's time of mourning.

"We whole heatedly want to salute firstly the President, who's not just the President but also a family as we considered his contributions; her immediate workmates at the Senate, other colleagues, the Liberian people, who showed that the Senator was indeed a hero.

"Mr. President, Dr. George Manneh Weah, we thank you and all your government officials for the support," Jefferson Doe concluded.