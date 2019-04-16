Liberia: Asphalt Pavement Begins On Pipeline to Johnsonville Road

Paynesville — Residents of the Pipeline to Johnsonville Community may not experience the mud and dust that often bothered them during the Rainy and Dry Seasons in the wake of asphalt pavement which has begun on the road passing through both communities.

Residents living along that route have always complained of difficulties plying the road during both seasons.

Because of the hardship they encountered, they even protested in 2018 at the early inception of President George Mannah Weah's leadership.

The road work runs from the Pipeline Supermarket Community and passes through Johnsonville to Barnesville. The road work is also expected to extend to Mount Barclay along the main highway leading to Kakata City in Margibi County.

Pavement of the road kicked off Monday, April 15 beginning in the Pipeline Community.

During an inspection of construction work Monday, April 15, along that route, President Weah did not make a comment on the project.

However, during an inspection in 2018, the President said: "Dedication of these roads will be a festival season gift to my people, because we must deliver to satisfy their needs."

The road work is a World Bank and International Monetary Fund's gesture to Liberia, following a meeting in Bali, Indonesia and is being implemented by Modern Development Management Corporation (MDMC) Express Inc.

Prior to the pavement, President Weah carried out series of inspections on the Pipeline to Johnsonville road, as well as other road projects in and around Monrovia to ensure that performance and implementation are on time.

"Road connectivity is a hallmark of my administration and it must also be a paramount concern of all Liberians. My coming to see the work being carried out signifies my interest in road connectivity for Liberia," President Weah said during one of his tours on road works in Paynesville.

He said the pavement of roads under his administration is not only intended to connect Monrovia, but the rest of the country.

The road had been also faced with problem of flood, which usually impedes the movement of commuters.

In September, 2018, residents of Pipeline Community during a protest for pave road, set roadblocks and demanded government to address their plight.

Residents, led by one of its prominent citizens, Patrick Komoyan, said several rehabilitation works have been initiated by them along the road but the impact cannot be considered durable for vehicle to ply.