Nigeria: Presidency, Omotola in War of Words, As She Proffers Solution

Photo: APC

APC Next level campaign.

Presidency has condemned in totality, the statement made by the Nollywood legend, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, wherein she said that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was in hellish.

The Personal Assistant to Buhari on New media, Bashir Ahmad, has called Omotola's attention in some issues, saying that most of the problems the country is currently facing were inherited since 1950.

He cautioned Omotola from further criticisms, noting that Buhari administration is doing everything to take Nigerians to the next level.

Bashir, equally said that he wouldn't have replied Omotola if not that she mentioned Buhari and Osinbajo, in whose administration he is part and parcel of.

"Yes, I am partisan and I replied you because you mentioned @MBuhari and @ProfOsinbajo's govt which I am working in."

However, he asked Omotola if Nigerians really pay taxes and act like people who have problems.

"We as Nigerians, can you honestly say we are all acting like we have problems? Do we really pay taxes?"

Going further, he told Omotola that many Nigerians who are working for clean money have never complained nor termed Nigeria 'Hellish'.

"Madam Omotola those who are working for CLEAN money are not complaining and will never refer our dear country as 'hellish'"

He reeled out some of the successes achieved by the current administration in Kano state.

According to him, "in Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions."

But reacting to the above postulations from the presidency, the founder Oyep, UNWFP averred that, "As long as you're not insinuating that I am not working CLEAN for my money... I hear you. It's good that there are some progress... Do you truly want to say you don't see all that's really wrong? Can we fight for our future in truth for once, without being partisan?

Moving further she said, "Now you see why people will rather just go on with their own business and not speak up? Lol... Thank God for grace. We do it for a better tomorrow. If the country totally breaks down everyone will suffer irrespective of how rich, poor, whatever party, exposed or retarded you are.

"Lol, I know the terrain . I've been doing this for many years. I know the drill... usually, they'll come after me with Taxes. Lol... I suffer that every time I speak up... lol.

"Lol, if you are smart you'd find that I criticized the past administration even more than this one. Actually hoped this one would/should be better. Unlike most of you, I'm not partisan. Am an Activist. I work only for my conscience. I leave you with yours. Selah."

On the way forward, Omotola said, "This is my hope as well. It's not too late. I truly hope they'll first,

Communicate with the citizenry, Help us understand their direction. Then put a STOP to these killings by putting stiff penalties in place."