Nigeria: '55 People Shared U.S.$3.6 Million During Jonathan Administration'

Photo: Premium Times

Patience Jonathan and Goodluck Jonathan.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration had discovered that 55 Nigerians shared a whopping sum of N1.3 billion during the past administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

That amount, according to him, is equivalent to what the present administration had spent on infrastructure development in four years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed made this disclosure in Washington D.C. during an interview with the Voice of America (VOA).

The minister did not however, name anyone but vowed that Buhari will see to the recovery of all looted money by past administrations.

"The President is committed to the fight against corruption and the administration will continue with it.

"For example, the Treasury Single Account has instituted accountability in government's earnings and spendings and the whistle blower policy has led to the recovery of billions of Naira.

"It takes more than four years to clean a country endemic in corruption. However, it is on record that this administration has driven corruption under the carpet in four years.

"In the next four years, therefore, the government will consolidate on the achievements recorded particularly in the fight against corruption," he said.