Zimbabwe: Winky D's Mugarden Hits 2 Million Views

Dancehall sensation Winky D's Valentine's video dedication song MuGarden with charismatic vocalist Gemma Griffins, has a set a new remarkable milestone of two million YouTube views in two months.

The song has been rocking the air waves across the region capturing the attention of music lovers not only Zimbabwe but beyond our borders.

MuGarden music video's creative concept that captures the biblical Adam and eve in the Garden of Eden, but ends with Adam depicted by Wink D not eating the forbidden fruit.

The love song is tonic for a relationship everybody desires that weathers all obstacles, challenges and criticism emanating from friends and family.

Winky D shows his lyrical prowess that will leave any individual developing feelings for being a hopeless romantic no matter what the circumstances.

Griffins' also adds a peculiar spice in the song, her prolific "imajeni" jingle, her gothic persona with the snake, unique natural flare are all ingredients that make the song so captivating.

MuGarden eclipsed Jah Prayzah's kunerima which has so far only reached 900 thousand views so far.

Jonathan Banda Winky D's manger said, "We appreciate the overwhelming local and international support we having been receiving to reach this milestone of reaching two million views.

"MuGarden debuted number four on the Buzz TV show, and it honour that we are meeting international standards, he said.