16 April 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Inflation Drops to 11.25%

By James Emejo

Abuja — The consumer price index (CPI) which measures inflation dropped to 11.25 per cent (year-on-year) in March compared to 11.31 per cent in February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

It noted that the 0.06 per cent decrease in the headline index was reflected in all the divisions that determine inflation.

According to the March CPI report, released on Tuesday, core inflation stood at 9.5 per cent in March, down by 0.3 per cent when compared with 9.8 percent recorded in February.

The composite food index, stood at 13.45 per cent compared to 13.47 per cent in the previous month.

