Zimbabwe: Four Perish in Honde Valley Road Accident

Mutare — Four people died on spot while eight were injured when a lorry carrying bananas from Honde Valley failed to negotiate a curve and plunged into a river near Hauna Growth Point at Nyamahwani bridge.

Police confirmed the accident, which occurred at around 0700 hours Sunday.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said another four passengers emerged from the incident without a scratch.

Kakohwa said the driver Dyton Mudzingwa who was driving the Nissan UD Truck registration number AES 4280 with 15 passengers on board and a load of fruits lost gear traction and before its breaks failed leading to the accident.

"The driver of the lorry failed to engage gears and lost breaks leading to the lorry reversing into the river," said the police spokesperson.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Mudzingwa was traveling from Honde Valley along the steep Selborne - Abefoyle ascent.

"As police we are still investigating the accident and preliminary indications are that it was a mechanical fault.

"We urge transport operators who ply the route to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition due to the terrain in the area," said Kakohwa.

He also urged drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving and follow regulations to reduce carnage on the roads.