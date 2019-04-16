Tanzanian Golfers Conquer Malawi Open

NATIONAL ladies golf team star Angel Eaton was on Sunday crowned Malawi Ladies Golf Open champion to add another major title in her cabinet.

The three-day competition held in Lilongwe over the weekend saw Tanzania taking two top positions Vicky Elias another Tanzanian finished overall runner up in the event that drew top golfers from all over the continent.

It was nice feelings to a Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam golfer to win the title in a weekend that golf fraternity also saw former World no. 1 American Tiger Woods winning Masters title at Augusta after 11 years due to life ups and downs.

Eaton had to overcome first round setback to win with an aggregate 252 gross of the 54-hole event. Eaton had to overcome stiff challenge from over 80 golfers from different countries, including her clubmate Vicky Elias, who was the best first golfer, to win the title by six strokes.

It was not that Eaton's best golf score for her as she carded 88, 80 and 84 in the first, second and third day respectively, but still managed to beat over 80 golfers from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ireland and hosts Malawi to win the title in her maiden appearance in Malawi.

The victory in Malawi has helped Eaton to add a silverware to others she won in Uganda, Nigeria, Zimbawe, Kenya, Zambia and Tanzania Opens in her cabinet.

Though Eaton achievement in the major competitions came from winning Uganda Ladies Open third times in 2017, 2013 and 2012, no Tanzanian golfer made such remarkable individual achievement so far. Elias who gave it her best push after first round 86 lead, could not resist to end as searching her first Open title.

She carded 89 in the second round to open the way to early favourite Eaton, before closing with 83 gross that only placed her six shot behind the winner with aggregate 258 gross strokes.

Tanzania fielded four golfers in the tournament that brought together about 11 foreign players who joined 69 hosts. Other local golfers who played in Malawi were Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Sophia Viggo and her vice Anita Siwale.

Malawi is hosting the tournament for the first time in 30 years, as Tanzania made maiden appearance too. Siwale was very delighted by Eaton and Elias as they dominated the tournament's podium prize and said that was a big honour for the country.

The golfers also received many praises from local golfers that include the Lugalo ladies captain Ayne Magombe and national team captain Madina Iddi for a job well done.