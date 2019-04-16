Gambia: PDOIS Excludes Itself From Coalition Talks

The People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism has issued a press making it clear that they are not part of the current Coalition talks and has called on the convener to exclude it from the conversation. The following is the full text of the press release:

PDOIS CALLS ON CONVENER OF COALITION TALKS TO EXCLUDE PDOIS FROM THE CONVERSATION

A National conversation on coalition 2016 has been initiated at Kairaba Hotel. PDOIS has excluded itself from the conversation.

Since 2017 the President has exercised executive authority without the oversight of a coalition. Cabinet composition has been determined without any reference to a coalition agreement. National Assembly and Council Elections have taken place in 2017 and 2018, respectively, without any consideration of a Coalition agreement

By 2018, parties have held their congresses and have taken major decisions regarding the shaping of the political dispensation of the country without any reference to a Coalition agreement. In this regard, the Bureau of the Central Committee of PDOIS considers it prudent to call on the convener to exclude PDOIS from the current conversation on matters relating to Coalition 2016.

The Media is hereby informed that PDOIS is not part of the conversation and its leadership had already requested the convener not to include it in the conversation.

EDI JALLOW

Administrative Secretary

FOR: THE BUREAU OF CENTRAL COMMITTE