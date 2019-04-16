Gambia: My Players Need to Focus to Avoid Relegation - Banjul Utd Gaffer

Banjul United gaffer Lamin Ceesay reckons his players need to instill winning mentality if beating demotion remains a priority in the First Division.

The capital outfit were tied down to a goalless affair by relegation-threatened Tallinding United.

'We are going back to the training ground to look for that winning mentality that is lacking. The players need to concentrate and remain focus in the coming matches. That is the mentality we need from them,' Ceesay tells Foroyaa Sport.

He continued: 'Our mission is to collect three points per game because if we don't (then) we are going to have a problem. Looking at the table, our position is not that good and we are not far from the relegation zone. We have to make sure that we address our problems in the pitch.'

Leaning precariously close to the drop, Banjul United have had to relinquish early leads on four occasions this season before going on to let in goals.

'We need to learn how to control (the game) when we lead a match. We have to look into our weaknesses and adjust in our scoring. We have big matches ahead and we have to do more at the training ground. We did not win in the last three games and this is not helping us,' Ceesay stressed.

Banjul is currently sitting 11th-place, two points above the relegation zone and would play with Fortune on Wednesday.