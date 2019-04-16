Malawi Farmers Advised to Plant Dekalb Maize Seeds for Better Yields

A strong appeal has gone out to farmers in Malawi's southern district of Chiradzulu and other surrounding areas to be planting seeds which easily adapt to climate change.

Bayer Crop Science Regional Sales Manager, Raphael Makaka, persuading farmers to use Dekalb maize seed

Boniface Chipojola one of the famrers using Dekalb maize seeds

The southern region Bayer Crop Science Regional Sales Manager, Raphael Makaka, made the appeal during a field day visit at Male Village at Mbulumbuzi area in the district on Friday.

Bayer Crop Science Company is what formely used to be known as Monsanto Malawi Limited.

Makaka said hunger can easily be defeated in the country if farmers plant hybrid seeds.

"Dekalb maize seeds are resilient to hot weather and do very well both in the dambo and in upland, as such farmers who have used them have managed to triple their yields, thereby ending hunger in their homes," he said.

Makaka said its high time farmers start growing Dekalb seeds "because it is easily marketable".

A representative for the Chiradzulu district agricultural development office Sellah Baluwa also advised farmers to plant Dekalb seeds saying is suits different environment.

A farmer who has been using Dekalb seeds Boniface Chipojola, said he has been having bumper yields each and every year

"I can bear testimony that if farmers venture into Dekalb maize seeds we can end hunger because it gives you triple fields," he said.

Varieties of maize that Bayer sells include Mapasa, DKC 90-89 (Fumba) and DKC 80-53 (Mkangala) and DK777 (Ngale)