Malawi: Ex-Minister Peter Chupa Dies

Former Cabinet minister and member of parliament Peter Chupa died on Monday in Blantyre, his family confirmed to Nyasa Times.

Peter Chupa: No more

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Mr Peter Chupa has died peacefully," said a family spokesperson.

The family sad they will miss Chupa's love which has sustained them but are comforted by the memory of his long, full and inspiring life and so proud of his devotion to helping others as he sought to change the country for the better.

The family said the arrangements for his funeral will be announced.

Chupa was legislator for Blatyre City Central - Ndirande between 1999 and 2004 when he was elected on United Democratic Front (UDF).

The ex-Minister was one of the founders of the defunct National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Brown Mpinganjira.

Chupa also served as National Director of Recruitment in the Peoples Party (PP) under former President Joyce Banda.

As it has been the tradition with funerals of other former ministers, Chupa is expected to get military honours.