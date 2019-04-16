Malawi: Utm Govt to Hit Ground Running, Says Chilima - Storms Thyolo Despite Slippery Road

Malawi's political wonder kid, the UTM Party, says it will tackle critical issues regarding corruption within the first 30 days its administration assuming power after the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chilima and Usi barnstorms Thyolo with UTM transformation agenda despite slippery terrain

Chilima: Pledges transformation of Malawi

Masangwi: Blasts DPP leaders as 'anthu alitima'

Kaliati urging people of Thyolo to vote for UTM and Chilima

Crowds of people waited for Chilima in Thyolo at Folopense ground

UTM presidential flag bearer, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, made the pledge Sunday evening during a live interview on Mibawa TV.

Responding to a question on the UTM government's priorities in the first 100 days, a buoyant Chilima reiterated his resolve to grant a 30-day amnesty for all beneficiaries of graft to return the loot before embarking on a forceful recovery drive.

"We will also use the first 100 days to create a foundation for our flagship one-million jobs programme in the first 12 months. At the same time we will roll out a pension fund for all citizens aged 65 years and above," the UTM president said.

Chilima, who championed the public service reforms, also promised to continue with the programme once elected to office.

"The reforms are a critical aspect if we are to ensure an ideal working environment for our civil servants. Also, they will give us a clear picture on how to handle issues of promotions, decent salaries and their general welfare," the ostracised state vice-president argued.

Chilima, who also responded to comments and questions from viewers, further said the UTM's first 100 days at Capital Hill will be used to conceive means for improvement of education, farming and sports standards among others.

When asked to outline the UTM administration's migration policy, Chilima said as is the case with all countries, Malawi needs to safeguard the interests and welfare of its bona fide citizens.

"If we are not careful, our next generation will become foreigners in their own land. To avoid that scenario, the UTM government will - while welcoming other nationals - empower locals with business skills so that foreigners do not dominate the market with trades that Malawians can easily perform," he said.

Chilima, who has redefined Malawi's political landscape, then challenged the nation that initiatives, whose execution by authorities has been defective, are doable.

He said the UTM administration will review and implement issues that were highlighted in programmes like the Vision 2020 to give Malawians hope that this country can undergo true transformation.

On the issue of tribalism and nepotism, Chilima denounced politicians who perpetuate the practice and persuade Malawians to vote along regional or tribal lines.

"When we get into office we will ensure that this does not happen. We need to tell the people that we are all Malawians and we need to collectively participate in nation building not as Lhomwes, Ngonis, Tumbukas, Chewas, Yaos or whatever tribe," he said.

The live television interview accommodated comments from viewers, a majority of whom expressed their admiration for the UTM's electoral manifesto and pledged their support for Chilima as president along with his parliamentary and local council candidates.

In Thyolo on slippery road

Meanwhile, Chilima on Monday addressed whistle-stop campaign meeting in Thyolo district and was credited by his party for skilfully self driven the vehicle on the slippery mountainous terrain to reach the final venue Folopensi.

In his address, Chilima bemoaned the bad road network saying it is not serving the people.

"Ndimaona ngati muli ndi mseu koma uwu ndi mpata [I thought you had a road to this place but this is a mere footpath]," said Chilima in his eight minutes speech.

On his part, Usi said: "If Chilima were somebody else, he would have given up and returned to Blantyre. But he insisted on coming to speak to you. Vote for him."

Earlier, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati and Patron Noel Masangwi urged people in the area to vote in Chilima, assuring them that they will get better amenities.

Masangiw said ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials were "Anthu alitima" [greedy people who have no welfare of the people at heart].

On Saturday, Chilima addressed a rally in Mulanje West Constituency after a series of other campaign meetings in Machinga and Mangochi districts last week. On Sunday, UTM presidenti spoke at a rally at Naotcha Primary School ground at the end of his whistle-stop tour of Blantyre City that took him and his running mate Michael Usi to Nkolokoti, Ndirande and Mbayani townships.