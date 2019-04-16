Zimbabwe: Cheeky Marange Diamond Robbers Case Moved

The case in which four cheeky robbers, who forced their way into Chiadzwa diamond fields brandishing AK 47 assault rifles and got away with diamond ore in jute-bags was Monday moved to later this week by Mutare Magistrate Lazarus Murendo.

The four are facing 10 counts of robbery.

Amato Zivanai, Brian Marungamise, Munyaradzi Charakupa and Foaster Mukwada who pounced on the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) concession are denying the charges and will appear in court again on Wednesday, April 17 for trial.

Prosecutors told the court that on March 24, last year around 3am, Mukwada acting in common purpose with Zivanai armed themselves with AK 47 assault rifles.

They teamed up with about 100 illegal diamond panners and pounced on the ZCDC concession.

It is the State's case that the group ambushed security guards on duty and ordered them to lie on the ground.

The gang is reported to have stoned policemen who were at the gate before they starched diamond ore into jute bags and disappeared into the night.

On April 4, the gang using the same modus operandi, tried to rob ZCDC again. They went to the mine but detectives who were on patrol got a tip off and reacted quickly leading to the gang's arrest.

The gang had US$1 320 to pay illegal diamond panners when they were arrested.