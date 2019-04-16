Malawi: Daza Says DPP-Depeco Alliance to Propel Mutharika to Second Term

The leader of a tiny Democratic People's Congress (Depeco) Chris Daza has urged people in Dowa to support an electoral alliance between his party and the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Daza was speaking in Dowa during a political campaign rally on Saturday.

He said the DPP-Depeco alliance is formidable and will propel President Peter Mutharika to his second and mandatory final five year term.

Daza in February 2019 pulled out of the presidential race and entereted into an electoral alliance with DPP.

He said the two parties will field their own aspiring members of Parliament (MP) and councillors but will back Mutharika in the presidential race.

Daza urged people to vote for DPP saying their current manifesto is pro-poor and realistic.

"You can also see that currently there is economic stability despite the fact that donors pulled out from direct support. There is no much donor dependency," he said.

Daza said President Mutharika is development oriented not political.

"During the five year term in office he has transformed the country with massive developmental projects and no one can refute that. We cannot manage to lose such a leader just like that and let other people take over we cannot allow that let Mutharika finish his second term in office," said Daza.

On youth empowerment, Daza said Mutharika has lined up various activities aimed at stimulating youth participation.

He gave an example of youth technical colleges saying the colleges have managed to change livelihoods of our youths.