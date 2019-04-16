Malawi: 7 Secondary Schools to Be Constructed in Mchinji - Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika says government will construct seven secondary schools in Mchinji.

Mutharika said this at Matutu trading center in Mchinji east constituency during a whistle stop campaign tour over the weekend.

He said government -with support of the World Bank - will construct 250 secondary schools across the country and seven will be in Mchinji of which one will be in Mchinji central constituency.

Mutharika further said he will make sure that all primary school pupils who will be sitting for primary school leaving certificate examination should go to secondary school.

"It has been noted that out of 100 pupils who sit for primary school leaving certificate examination only 37 go to secondary schools , now I will make sure that all those pupils should go to secondary schools,"said Mutharika.

He further said starting from next week the doctors from India will be conducting eye test in primary schools from standard five to eight and if the pupils will have the problems they will be given free eye glasses. -MEC