15 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola - 1º De Agosto Win, Remain Championship Leaders

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — 1º de Agosto beat Saurimo FC 2-0 on Sunday in the 24th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2018/19) and remain leaders of the competition with 51 points.

The defending champions 1º de Agosto are currently three points ahead of the second placed Petro de Luanda, although the latter still have one game in hand to play, while Saurimo FC are in the 16th position at the bottom of the table with15 points.

Results of the 24th round:

Sagrada Esperança - Recreativo da Caála, 1-0

Bravos do Maquis - Sporting de Cabinda, 2-0

Desportivo da Huíla - Progresso do Sambizanga, 0-0

ASA - Académica do Lobito, 0-0

Santa Rita - Cuando Cubango FC, 1-0

Kabuscorp - Petro, 1-4

Interclube - Libolo, 1-0

1º de Agosto - Saurimo FC, 2-0.

Angola

Vice President of Cuba's Council of Ministers Arrives in Luanda

The Vice President of Cuba's Council of Ministers, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, arrived on Monday morning in Luanda, with a… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.