Angola: Girabola - 1º De Agosto Win, Remain Championship Leaders

Luanda — 1º de Agosto beat Saurimo FC 2-0 on Sunday in the 24th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2018/19) and remain leaders of the competition with 51 points.

The defending champions 1º de Agosto are currently three points ahead of the second placed Petro de Luanda, although the latter still have one game in hand to play, while Saurimo FC are in the 16th position at the bottom of the table with15 points.

Results of the 24th round:

Sagrada Esperança - Recreativo da Caála, 1-0

Bravos do Maquis - Sporting de Cabinda, 2-0

Desportivo da Huíla - Progresso do Sambizanga, 0-0

ASA - Académica do Lobito, 0-0

Santa Rita - Cuando Cubango FC, 1-0

Kabuscorp - Petro, 1-4

Interclube - Libolo, 1-0

1º de Agosto - Saurimo FC, 2-0.