Angola: Vice President of Cuba's Council of Ministers Arrives in Luanda

Luanda — The Vice President of Cuba's Council of Ministers, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, arrived on Monday morning in Luanda, with a view to co-chairing the 14th Session of the Angola-Cuba Intergovernmental Commission, which will happen in the Angolan capital for the next three days.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport the Cuban government official, who did not speak to the press, was welcomed by the secretary of State for Co-operation, Domingos Vieira Lopes, who represented the Foreign minister Manuel Augusto, and by senior staffs of the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The meeting - which on the Angolan side is to be chaired by the President's Press Secretary, Frederico Cardoso - will analyse Angola's debt towards Cuba, the role of the co-operation agency ANTEX, among other topics.

Angola and Cuba have historical politico-diplomatic relations in various domains, with highlight on the sectors of defence, security, health, education, crude-oil and industry.