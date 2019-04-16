Uganda: Kora Nominee Kerunen, Mostrixx Launch Album

Uganda's two-time Kora Award nominee and World Music singer Suzan Kerunen popularly known as Alur Queen has released a five-song album in collaboration with electronic musician-cum-DJ and producer Faizal Ddamba Mostrixx.

Titled Titi-Ebikokyo (riddles in Luganda), the album was launched last Friday at a live concert at the Alliance Francaise Kampala.

Known for her use of her mother tongue, Alur-Jonam, English and Swahili, the new collabo album is all in Alur-Jonam.

The album has five songs titled Min Tingili, Tegiri Tegiri, Nga kelo, Agada yil ku wade and Titi dio--all based on the rich Alur magical riddles and songs.

Mostrixx is a popular DJ-cum-producer and Kerunen said: "I collaborated with him because he is a very talented DJ with a passion for mixing and fusing African sounds with his electronic art, which gives grassroots sounds a platform to cross over to a new age audience in a fun way. The experience is very playful and lively yet rich."

Mostrixx said of the collaboration: "This is an opening to a new form of music experience in Uganda that hasn't been tapped into by local producers and musicians. Ebikokyo EP is expressing a new grounded African electronic music that will take you on a new cosmic Afro journey."

That she collaborated with Mostrixx shows her willingness to push the boundaries in her music. She is the founder of Uganda's Pearl Rhythm Foundation and the Pearl Rhythm Festival.

The duo will tour Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia and DR Congo in October to November to promote the album, with other dates and countries yet to be confirmed.

The album is available in music stores in Kampala for Ush20,000 ($5.3) and will soon be available on multiple online music stores.