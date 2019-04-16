Somalia, Russia Agree to Strengthen the Bilateral Relations

Somalia's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Ambassador Ahmed Isse Awad met his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday.

The two discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two former communist allies.

"I met with Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov in Moscow ahead of the 5th Russian-Arab Coop Forum," Ambassador Awad tweeted, adding "Discussed strengthening relations between Russia and Somalia, and prospects for new partnership fronts."

Mogadishu and Moscow shared strong diplomatic relations rejuvenated by military cooperation before the break out of the civil war in the early 1990s.

Russia had a military base in the port city of Berbera before fall out with Siyad Barre regime.

Somali Foreign Minister, Ahmed Awad is among Arab leaders attending the fifth Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum scheduled on Tuesday.

Discussions will cover a range of issues, including the conflicts in Syria and Libya, but will mostly focus on Israel-Palestine developments.

The focus on Israel is likely a deliberate strategy by Moscow to drive a wedge between the Arab League and the US after Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem and the Golan Heights as Israeli territory was met with strong condemnation.