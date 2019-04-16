Eritrea: Various Activities By Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Switzerland, Sweden, and Germany as well as in the Republic of South Sudan conducted various activities depicting their attachment with their homeland.

According to report, the YPFDJ organization on Switzerland held its 7th congress on 7 April in the city of Grandson.

Speaking at the event, First Secretary at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland, Mr. Adm Osman indicating that any cooperation or diplomatic agreement Eritrea reaches with every country does not put the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity into question and the heavy sacrifice the Eritrean people and the challenges that had to go through had paid attests to that.

In the same vein, at the congress held in the city of Uruberu, the PFDJ organization in Sweden reviewed the implementation of the set out programs and elected new executive committee.

Mr. Sirak Bahlibi, head of Public and Community Affairs, said that the objective of the congress was to conduct proper assessment of activities and set out programs for better outcome.

Likewise, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Germany held six months activity assessment meeting from 6 to 7 April in Frankfurt.

Eritrean nationals residing in the city of Cologne, Germany, participated at the peaceful rally organized by the Municipality of the city under the theme "Bell of Peace in Cologne".

In related news, Eritrean athletes took part at the competition held in Juba, South Sudan in connection with the South Sudan peace agreement.

At the competition in which Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan took part, Eritrea stood 3rd and 4th in the men categories and 5th and 6th in women categories.