11 April 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Various Activities By Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Switzerland, Sweden, and Germany as well as in the Republic of South Sudan conducted various activities depicting their attachment with their homeland.

According to report, the YPFDJ organization on Switzerland held its 7th congress on 7 April in the city of Grandson.

Speaking at the event, First Secretary at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland, Mr. Adm Osman indicating that any cooperation or diplomatic agreement Eritrea reaches with every country does not put the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity into question and the heavy sacrifice the Eritrean people and the challenges that had to go through had paid attests to that.

In the same vein, at the congress held in the city of Uruberu, the PFDJ organization in Sweden reviewed the implementation of the set out programs and elected new executive committee.

Mr. Sirak Bahlibi, head of Public and Community Affairs, said that the objective of the congress was to conduct proper assessment of activities and set out programs for better outcome.

Likewise, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Germany held six months activity assessment meeting from 6 to 7 April in Frankfurt.

Eritrean nationals residing in the city of Cologne, Germany, participated at the peaceful rally organized by the Municipality of the city under the theme "Bell of Peace in Cologne".

In related news, Eritrean athletes took part at the competition held in Juba, South Sudan in connection with the South Sudan peace agreement.

At the competition in which Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan took part, Eritrea stood 3rd and 4th in the men categories and 5th and 6th in women categories.

Eritrea

Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control Program Implementation in Eritrea

Cervical cancer occurs when the cells of the cervix grow abnormally and invade other tissues and organs of the body.… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.