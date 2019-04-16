Ethiopia: U.S. Pledges U.S.$4M to Improve Rule of Law Institutions in Ethiopia

The united States of America announced the launch of its new two-year US$4 million project for for Ethiopia to help improve and strengthen institutions working in areas of rule of law.

Feteh (justice), is a program funded by the US Agency For International Development (USAID) and will provide support for the Attorney General's office and the Supreme Court's efforts to expand their independent decision-making and oversight capacities.

"Today we are opening a new chapter in our partnership. The United States is committed to investing in capacity of Ethiopian legal institution to achieve their goals of ensuring free and fair elections, promoting human rights, citizens engagement and greater representation," said USAID Deputy Administrator, Bonnie Glick.

Feteh project will strengthen the overall capacity of the Attorney General Office (AGO) directorates and agencies, and provide technical support to the AGO advisory council and secretariat for their ongoing legislative initiatives. The project will also support the Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia in its efforts to strengthen commercial benches, revise various framework laws - including the Law on Judicial Administration and the Law on Federal Courts - and enhance its case flow management to improve efficiency.

According to Justice Meaza Ashenafi, president of the Federal Supreme Court, the signing of this partnership agreement will help the Supreme Court's efforts to improve the works of courts and revise various frameworks of laws such as law amendment works, and for designing judiciary code of of conduct. It will also improve the performance, management and training of judges.

In the past five years, the United States has invested approximately US$4 billion in development and humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia. AS