6 April 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Ethiopia/Uganda: Women's Football - Ethiopia Shatters Uganda's Olympic Dream

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Kampala — The Crested Cranes, Uganda's female football side, have had their Olympic dream shattered after losing the return leg of 2020 Caf Women's Olympic Qualifier 1-0 to Ethiopia.

Losa Abera, who scored Ethiopia's second in a 3-2 win in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, scored the decisive goal on 67 minutes at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Uganda needed just a 1-0 win to advance to the second round but Coach Farida Bulega's team will rue wasting the few chances in the first half.

Fazila Ikwaput was the main culprit, but Grace Aluka also took her free-kicks poorly.

Ethiopia advance 4-2 on aggregate.

Ethiopia

Ivanka Trump Honors Ethiopian Airlines Crash Victims

Ivanka Trump met with religious leaders Monday in Addis Ababa at Holy Trinity Cathedral, an Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.