Ethiopia/Uganda: Women's Football - Ethiopia Shatters Uganda's Olympic Dream

Kampala — The Crested Cranes, Uganda's female football side, have had their Olympic dream shattered after losing the return leg of 2020 Caf Women's Olympic Qualifier 1-0 to Ethiopia.

Losa Abera, who scored Ethiopia's second in a 3-2 win in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, scored the decisive goal on 67 minutes at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Uganda needed just a 1-0 win to advance to the second round but Coach Farida Bulega's team will rue wasting the few chances in the first half.

Fazila Ikwaput was the main culprit, but Grace Aluka also took her free-kicks poorly.

Ethiopia advance 4-2 on aggregate.