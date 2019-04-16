Cameroon: Educational Cooperation - PM, Italian Minister Explore Possibilities

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute had discussions with Professor Patrizio Bianchi in Yaounde on April 15, 2019.

There are brighter days in the horizon for strengthened educational cooperation between Cameroon and Italy following the working visit of an Italian delegation in Cameroon to assess the implementation of framework ties between the two countries in university cooperation. The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on April 15, 2019 at the Star Building held talks with the members of the visiting Italian delegation.

The delegation was led by Professor Patrizio Bianchi, Vice President of the Inter-Mediterranean Commission and Minister in charge of Coordination, European Economic Develop ment Policy, Education, Labour, Vocational Training and Research in the Region of Emilia Romagna in Italy.

After the discussions, Patrizio Bianchi told the press that, "We are discussing about education. Our region has the largest number of Cameroonian students. We are out for something more now. We want part of the courses offered here in Cameroon and part in the University of Bologna on automation, mechanics and every other course that can improve the quality of production in Cameroon."

Explaining reasons for the decision, he said, "We consider Cameroon the centre in Central Africa and we think that it is important to carry on our capacity work together in education." The audience was also an occasion for the Prime Minister and the Italian Minister to "discuss the possibility to develop our cooperation in vocational training. It was a fruitful discussion because education is the core of development," Professor Patrizio Bianchi said.

Talking about university cooperation, he said the representative from the University of Bologna who is part of the delegation, will in the coming days discuss with the rectors of the Universities in Yaounde on concrete actions. The Italian Ambassador to Cameroon, Marco Romiti who accompanied the Minister to the Star Building discussions will equally be instrumental in enhancing university cooperation.

Before coming to the Prime Mi nister's Office, the Italian delegation was received by the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum.