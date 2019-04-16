South Africa: Sharks Stick With Du Preez, Bok Props Return

Cape Town — Springbok props Coenie Oosthuizen and Tendai Mtawarira return to the Sharks' starting line-up to play the Reds on Friday afternoon.

Flyhalf Robert du Preez , meanwhile, keeps his place in the No 10 jersey despite increased calls for Curwin Bosch to be given a run there.

There are other changes in the backline, though, with Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi both out.

Kobus van Wyk will start at outside centre alongside Andre Esterhuizen while there is also a return for Springbok S'bu Nkosi .

The other change in the pack sees Jacques Vermeulen return for flank for Luke Stringer.

Kick-off on Friday is at 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Kobus van Wyk, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Beast Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Aphelele Fassi

Reds

TBA

