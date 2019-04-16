Nigeria: Abuja Workers Beg Buhari On Minimum Wage

Workers in the Federal Capital Territory have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the minimum wage bill submitted to him by the National Assembly on March 27.

Some of the workers, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, expressed concern over the delay in signing the bill into law, adding that it was causing unnecessary anxiety.

Kema Nwokedi, a civil servant based in Abuja, said the work of the tripartite committee should be completed by the president.

She asked the president to sign the bill which was passed expeditiously by the two chambers of the National Assembly to cushion the effect of the economic hardship on workers.

Mr Nwokedi called on Mr Buhari to make the signing of the bill an Easter gift for Nigerian workers to make them happy.

Abdullahi Sani, a civil servant urged the President to assuage the feelings of Nigerian workers by signing the bill into law before May 1.

Also, Dayo Adedayo of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, said that signing the bill immediately would go a long way to help the workers.

Mrs Adedayo said that the delay was causing untold hardship as the current salaries workers received could no longer take care of their daily needs. (NAN)