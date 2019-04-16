Angola At African Regional Forum On Sustainable Development 2019

Luanda — Angola's Environment minister Paula Francisco leaves Tuesday for Marrakesh, Morocco, to represent the country at the 5th Session of the African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD2019).

The 16-18 event was jointly convened by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and regional organisations and the United Nations system.

Taking place under the theme "Empowering Populations and Ensuring Inclusion and Equality, the event is seeking to push the implementation of the two Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Africa's Agenda 2063.

The forum gathers African ministers and representatives of the international and regional organisations.

The event is also seen as a key step toward the process of preparing Africa for the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) set for July this year in New York.

Sustainable Development Goals include quality education, decent work and economic growth, reduction of inequalities, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions and partnerships for the objectives.

The participants will discuss five themes selected by the UN in the context of the aforementioned 2019 Sustainable Development Goals.

This event will also enable the Africa region to articulate inputs for the September 2019 HLPF High-Level session, which will address Africa's specific challenges in implementing SDG, gaps and levers of change to accelerate implementation.

The 4th Africa Regional Forum for Sustainable Development held in Dakar, Senegal, on 3-4 May 2018, agreed on the main messages for the 2018 session of the UN High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

The report of the meeting includes more than 50 key SDG messages (clean water and sanitation), (sustainable cities and communities), (responsible consumption and production), (life on land) and for the Objectives).

More than 300 representatives from governments, intergovernmental organisations, major groups and other stakeholders attended the Forum, which ran under the theme "Transformation for sustainable and resilient societies".