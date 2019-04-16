Angola and Congo Discuss Strengthening of Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to Republic of the Congo Vicente Muanda Monday analysed issues related to the strengthening and control of the common border security, combat cross-border crime and illegal immigration.

This was during an audience granted by minister of Interior and Decentralisation of Republic of the Congo, Raymond Zéphirin Mboulou.

According to a press release from the Angolan diplomatic, the two interlocutors analysed the works performed by commissions of experts on the maritime border and highlighted Angola/Congo links.

The meeting also approached the commitment of the Angolan presidents and Congolese, respectively João Lourenço and Denis Sassou Nguesso, to the creation of conditions for the well-being of their peoples. Vicente Muanda and Raymond Zéphirin Mboulou also addressed the placement of the bust of Angola's late President António Agostinho Neto at the terminal of the Agostinho Neto International Airport in Point Noir, dedicated to the memory of the First President of Angola.

Point Noir's new terminal of International Airport was named after Angola's first President Agostinho Neto after being recently unveiled by Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

In turn, the minister of Interior and Decentralisation of Republic of the Congo expressed interest in officially visiting Angola by late May 2019 to review, along with his Angolan counterpart Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, the state of cooperation between the two ministerial departments.

Angola and Congo maintain excellent relations of cooperation, with stress to political and diplomatic, transport, oil, trade, tourism, environment fields, among others.

They also maintain the relations within the framework of the international and regional institutions that both integrate.