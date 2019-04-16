Angola: Former President Leaves for Medical Exams in Spain

Luanda — The former president of Angola, José Eduardo dos Santos, travelled early on Tuesday in a commercial flight from Luanda to Spain to undergo routine medical exams.

At Luanda's 04 de Fevereiro International Airport, ANGOP witnessed that José Eduardo dos Santos travelled in first class flight of the Portuguese airline TAP from Luanda to Lisbon.

On Monday, the President's Civil Office, through a press note, regretted deeply the attitude of the ex-president of Angola, José Eduardo dos Santos, who opted to travel in a commercial flight from Luanda to Spain to undergo routine medical check-up.

On the press note, the President's Civil Office classifies as "surprising" the decision of the ex-president to travel in a foreign commercial airliner, to the detriment of the country's airline TAAG.

However, the note explains that in respect to the rigour and norms that define the rights and benefits of the former presidents, the government secured all the logistical and financial aspects related to the medical assistance that José Eduardo dos Santos is to undergo in Spain.