Angola: Opposition Unita Encourages Combat Against Corruption

Luanda — The leader of the main opposition party in Angola, UNITA, Isaías Samakuva, encouraged on Monday the Angolan government to carry on with its combat against corruption and alerted about the consequences of unemployment and inflation.

Opposition Unita party president, Isaías Samakuva

Speaking to the press, following an audience with the Angolan President, the leader of UNITA reaffirmed the need for the country to fight corruption.

"UNITA has always spoken about the need for us to firmly fight corruption and we are following the process closely", added the politician.

The leader of the main opposition party is also of the opinion that what has been done so far regarding the combat against corruption needs to be reinforced, however the process needs to be improved, said the politician.

"Unfortunately the laws approved by the National Assembly did not correspond to what we expected to see", added the politician.

According to UNITA's leader unemployment is increasing, the country's currency (Kwanza) loses ground to foreign currencies, having considered this a worrying situation for the social stability of the families.