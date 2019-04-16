Angola: Portuguese Justice Minister in Luanda

Luanda — The Justice minister of Portugal, Francisca Van-Dúnem, is since Tuesday morning in Luanda for a four-day working visit aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations in the justice domain.

At the 04 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, the Portuguese minister was welcomed by senior officials of the Angolan Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

Speaking briefly to journalists at the airport, Francisca Van-Dúnem said that currently the relationship between both countries is excellent and defended its strengthening.

According to the visit agenda, Francisca Van-Dúnem will be received by her Angolan counterpart, Francisco Queiroz, and is to visit the department of civil identification and criminal records.

Francisca Van-Dúnem is also to participate in a meeting between both countries' delegations which is to culminate in the signing of a co-operation agreement in the sectors of civil registration, Notary service and staff training.