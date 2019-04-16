South Africa: Minister Jeff Radebe Hosts Eastern Cape Outreach Programmes

press release

Minister Radebe to host outreach programmes in the Eastern Cape Province from the 16th to 18th April 2019

The Minister of Energy, Hon Jeff Radebe, will be visiting the Eastern Cape Province from the 16th to 18th April 2019 to conduct Outreach Programmes. The series of outreach programmes will be hosted as follows:

Activity 1: Tuesday, 16 April 2019, 09h00-11h00:

Minister Radebe to lead School Energy Day Programmes and handover of school shoes in partnership with Central Energy Fund (CEF)

Venue: Addo Port Elizabeth, Sunday River Valley Municipality, Masizakhe Community Hall from 09h00-11h00

School Energy Day is an initiative of the Department of Energy that aims to contribute towards active participation of learners in energy related matters and career development as envisioned in the National Development Plan (NDP). The programme targets learners in Grades 10 -12 and encourages them to study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

During this event, learners will be educated about the importance of electing to study the STEM subjects as a route into the professional energy sector career opportunities

Minister Jeff Radebe will also hand over 350 pairs of school shoes to identified impoverished learners in partnership with the Central Energy Fund.

Activity 2: Tuesday, 16 April 2019, 12h00-13h30:

Minister Radebe to officially launch Sea Vista Township Library sponsored by Kouga Wind Farm, Humansdorp, Eastern Cape

The library project came about as a result of discussions between the Kouga Municipality, St Francis Rotary Club and Kouga Wind Farm. The wind farm was exploring ways of improving access to information and IT services in the area. The project concept was then developed and presented to the residents of Sea Vista. Overwhelming support was received for the development of the facility and consequently the project was realised through the support of local stakeholders and the Department of Sports Recreation Arts & Culture. The wind farm contributed over R4m towards the project with direct benefits to the local community. The

project aims is to provide facility that will be resourced to meet the educational needs of the community especially the youth, to improve access to information for the local community as well as improving access to conducive studying facilities for local learners.

Activity 3: Tuesday, 16 April 2019, 14h30-16h00:

Minister Radebe to hand over Certificates of Appreciation to Solar Water Heater Programme Trainees and Walmer Walkabout

Venue: Walmer Multi-Purpose Centre, Walmer, Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan City

Minister Radebe will handover certificates to local Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan youth who successfully graduated from a programme aimed at uplifting local unemployed young people through skills development. The young people to be recognised, have successfully completed the Solar Water Heater (SWH) Installation Trainee Programme. The handover will be preceded by a project inspection walkabout where the Solar Water Heaters were installed, to engage with homeowners on the quality of the work achieved

Activity 1: Wednesday, 17 April 2019, 09h00-11h00:

School Energy Day Programmes and handover of school shoes in partnership with central Energy Fund (CEF)

Venue: Minister to host the second school energy day at Buffalo City Metropolitan City, City Hall from 09h00 to11h00

Minister Jeff Radebe will also hand over 494 pairs of school shoes to identified impoverished learners in partnership with the Central Energy Fund.

Activity 2: Wednesday, 17 April 2019, 12h00

Minister Radebe to host Socio-economic and Enterprise Development Engagement: EDF Renewables

Venue: East London & Komga (Great Kei Municipality), Eastern Cape

This programme aims to create awareness about renewables and how the Independent Power Producer Programme contributes to Socio Economic and Enterprise Development nationally as well within their local areas of operation.

Activity 1: Thursday, 18 April 2019, 09h00

Minister Radebe to deliver an address at Church of God and Saints of Christ queenstown, Eastern Cape

Minister Radebe to deliver an address at the Church of God and Saints of Christ National Festival to encourage the congregation to continue their role to execute their imperative role in nation building which bears great effect from Moral Regeneration. The church proceedings will be preceded by a community engagement at Belhoek Hewu, in Queenstown.

Media is invited to cover all the events listed above.

