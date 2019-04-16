Uganda: Officer Stabbed, Gun Stolen As Thugs Raid Police Post

Bukwo — Police authorities in Bukwo District have started investigations into circumstances under which unknown assailants attacked a police post, stabbed an officer on duty and took the gun.

Police constable Walter Opio is nursing wounds at Mbale regional referral hospital following a raid on Alalam police post in Eastern Uganda by unknown assailants.

A police officer who requested not to be named in the story indicated that the suspected thugs were riding on a motorcycle.

He said the thugs reportedly stormed the police post at around 7pm on Sunday night. The victim was manning the counter at the time of the attack.

Sipi region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident and said three thugs armed with knives reportedly stabbed and injured constable Opio before they took his AK-47 rifle and over 30 rounds of ammunition.

"It's true the three assailants armed with knives attacked the police post at around 7.30 on Sunday night. They stabbed the officer thrice in the stomach," said Mr Taitika, adding that a police officer fell down and started bleeding.

He said police authorities are hunting for these criminals to bring them to book.

"We have started our investigations and we have started tracing some and progressing well... . we are working with other sister intelligence organs in the region," Mr Taitika said

He also appealed to residents to work with police to trace the assailants.

"We appeal to residents with useful information to come out and report to police secretly because the gun was loaded and can cause harm," he said.