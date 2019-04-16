Angola, Portugal Strengthen Judicial Cooperation

Luanda — Portuguese Justice minister, Francisca Van-Dúnem, defended the need to give a new impetus to judicial cooperation between Angola and Portugal.

Speaking to the state-owned newspaper Jornal de Angola, the minister pointed out that the two countries have always had close cooperation, regardless of whether or not protocols exist in the judiciary, both at the level of the attorney general and at the level of training schools.

The official said that the purpose of the visit to Angola is to improve cooperation in several segments, particularly Registries and Notaries, which lack a "second life", namely in the technological area (internal circuits connected to these services, networks and processing).

There was a bilateral and multilateral protocol within the framework of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

Francisca Van-Dúnem said that the Portuguese Judicial Police has always worked with its Angolan counterpart in the field of criminal investigation and will continue with this cooperation.

Asked about the fortunes of Angolan citizens in Portugal, Francisca Van-Dúnem reaffirmed that her country has already expressed the willingness to collaborate with Angola in the recovery of these assets.

"Both the Agreement on Legal and Judicial Cooperation between Portugal and Angola and the Mutual Legal Assistance Convention, within the framework of the CPLP, provide for the possibility of any State, having a criminal proceeding underway, in which to arise or issue may conceivably require the other party, if it is in doubt whether the proceeds of crime are in another state," she said.

Francisca Van-Dúnem pointed also said that the agreements also allow the seizure of these goods as a conservation measure and, after a sentence has been decreed, to return to the country and to declare the loss in favor of the State.

On the Manuel Vicente case, she said that there was complete freedom of the judiciary.