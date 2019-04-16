Africa: Launch of DIA'FIN, the first series of high-level dialogues on Financial Inclusion in Guinea and Africa

press release

Launch of DIA'FIN, the first series of high-level dialogues on Financial Inclusion in Guinea and Africa, under the leadership of the Central Bank of Guinea, on May 3rd 2019 in Conakry.

The inaugural session of the first round of high-level dialogues on financial inclusion in Guinea and Africa, titled DIA'FIN, will be held on May 3, 2019 in Conakry, under the auspices of the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea, elected president of the African Initiative for Financial Inclusion Policies (AFPI) during the 6th annual round table of decision-makers of the AFI (Global Alliance for Financial Inclusion) held in Conakry last May 2018.

The theme of the inaugural session: "Digital technology for financial inclusion: What are the advances, issues and challenges?" Are expected high-level representatives of : the Guinea Government, central banks from several countries of the sub region, institutions in the banking, microfinance, mobile finance and development sectors, as well as national, regional and international media.

"Financial inclusion in our countries is becoming a critical issue if we want to lift our populations out of poverty through the provision of quality financial services. Achieving this objective requires, among other things, a fair and correct treatment of financial institutions customers, and therefore taking them into account" says Dr. Lounceny Nabé, Governor of the Central Bank of Guinea and President-in-Office of the AFPI (African Initiative for Financial Inclusion Policies).

Indeed, Guinea just as twith other countries across the African continent, is experiencing since 2010 an upheaval of its financial ecosystem. Financial technology, or "fintech", and in particular the popularization of mobile telephony has facilitated the widening of access to financial services for hard-to-reach populations and businesses, at a lower cost and minimal risk. In the era of the digital revolution, all sectors of the economy have had to deal with new technologies. The banking sector is no exception: what are the stakes? What are the current innovations? Who are the players in the sector? How to move towards universal access to banking and financial services for all? How to reach the traditionally disadvantaged layers?

DIA'FIN's mission is aimed at providing some answers, solutions and recommendations to these questions in order to make information on inclusive finance and digitization more accessible and digestible to stakeholders and communities by mobilizing decision-makers and stakeholders. .

NOTE TO EDITORS



The inaugural session of DIA'FIN is made possible thanks to the technical and financial support of the Central Bank of Guinea, the United Nations Development Program, the African Development Bank and Afriland First Bank.



The overall goal of the DIA’FIN round table series : to convene stakeholders, policy makers and key players around exchange sessions aimed at to taking stock off the progress, issues, challenges as well as current innovations underway related to digital transformation for financial inclusion; to enable greater access to relevant information on financial inclusion policies and programs at national and regional levels available to as many people as possible.



The Governor of the Central Bank of Guinea has been elected to AFPI's Chair since May 2018. AFPI, the African Initiative for Financial Inclusion Policies, is the main platform for AFI African members to support and develop policy and regulatory frameworks for financial inclusion in Africa and coordinate regional peer learning efforts