Kenya: Cuban Doctors Evacuated From Lamu Following Mandera Abduction

Two Cuban doctors attached to Lamu County have been evacuated. The medics were airlifted over the weekend.

The two, an orthopaedic surgeon and a physician had been deployed to Lamu by the government in July 2018.

The Lamu County Health CEC Anne Gathoni said they were evacuated to undergo guidance and counseling as they were traumatized over what befell their colleagues in Mandera and not because of security reason.

ABDUCTED

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News, the government has decided to recall all the medics working at the border counties following the abduction of two Cuban doctors.

Assel Herera Correa (General Physician) and Landy Rodriguez (Surgeon) were abducted by armed assailants who ambushed and blocked the vehicle ferrying them to work.

EVACUATED

The search for the medics is still ongoing as Mandera elders left for Somalia on Friday to negotiate with their counterparts on the release of the two doctors.

Elders of the Somali community are highly regarded and have the ability to resolve dangerous and sometimes complex issues.

On Saturday, the Cuban doctors attached to Wajir and Garissa Counties were also evacuated following the abduction of their colleagues in Mandera on April 12.