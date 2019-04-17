Kenya: Sofapaka Goalkeeper Wins Player of the Month Award

Sofapaka goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana has been voted the SportPesa/LG Player of the Month for the month of March, 2019.

An impressive form for his club in the league saw Ndikumana beating three other nominees Bethwel Warambo, Enosh Ochieng and Eric Kapaito to the award.

The Sofapaka man garnered 27 points to clearly finish ahead of Warambo and Ochieng who tied on 21 point. Kapaito finished 4th on 10 points.

The Burundi international kept three clean sheets out of four matches played in March and saved a crucial penalty that secured vital points for his title-chasing club.

CLEAN SHEETS

"I have been praying that I become the winner this month because I played well and everybody was talking about me. I'm glad I caught the panel's eyes and so I can look forward to better days," Ndikumana said during the award ceremony at Eastleigh High School in Nairobi.

Ndikumana becomes only the second goalkeeper to win the award since its inception five years ago. Gabriel Andika was the first goalkeeper to be crowned way back in 2015.

"Such awards boost my confidence and the team at large. I want to thank the entire squad, not just the defense that helped me keep the clean sheets. I feel like I can face any opponent and stand tall in goal and prevent them from scoring," he added

His fete crowned a perfect month for Sofapaka who won both player and coaches' award. John Baraza was voted March Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month having guided his club to more victories over other league rivals.