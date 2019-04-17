Namibia: Officers Arrested for Allegedly Pocketing Stolen Money

TWO Okahandja police officers were arrested last week and appeared in court on Friday for allegedly pocketing N$160 000 in stolen money that they had confiscated from a security guard.

Police officers Johnson Tjenda and Sharleene van Wyk arrested a security guard on Monday last week in connection with the theft of about N$300 000 that the guard was supposed to deposit at a bank at Okahandja. The two arrested the suspect near Okahandja, but are alleged to have booked in with the police only N$147 000 of the stolen money seized from the guard.

Deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed that they were arrested last week as people of interest after only booking in a portion of the money that the police seized from the security guard.

The two officers appeared in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court on Friday, and their case was postponed to 14 May for further investigations to be carried out. Tjenda and Van Wyk were not granted bail.

The clerk of the criminal court at Okahandja said that bail was denied on the basis that they might interfere with the investigation or with state witnesses.

A source within the Okahandja police said that Tjenda recently purchased a new motor vehicle which has since been seized, while Van Wyk allegedly returned her share of the money.