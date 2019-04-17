Angola: Portuguese Minister Admits Progress in Criminal and Civil Registration

Luanda — The Portuguese Justice Minister, Francisca Van-Dúnem, admitted in Luanda Tuesday that progress has been made in the areas of criminal records and civil registration, as well as the achievement of points that are established in the protocols between Angola and Portugal.

1 / 1

Ministro da Justiça e dos Direitos Humanos, Francisco Manuel Monteiro de Queiroz

Francisca Van-Dúnem is on a visit to Angola to implement a program aimed at improving bilateral cooperation in various segments, particularly Registries and Notaries, which need a new approach, particularly in the technological area (internal circuits linked to these services, networks and electronic processing systems).

The Portuguese official stressed that the visits made to the civil and criminal investigation services showed that there are very interesting projects under way that, with better technology, will be possible to operate them.

She said that during this visit, timelines will be established "because there are several agreements between Portugal and Angola on the most diverse matters and this visit, in the area of justice, aims to improve the relationship in the area of registries and notary," areas where work protocols already exist.

According to the Portuguese minister, the work will be based on the conclusions of a first team of Portuguese registries who went to Angola to work with national technicians in identifying the existing difficulties and the ways that the sector in Angola wants to follow, as well as to establish a schedule that allows to mark active and significant steps in the implementation of the protocols.

Francisca Van-Dúnem, who has been since Tuesday morning in Luanda for a four-day working visit, was received by her Angolan counterpart, Francisco Queiroz, and visited the civil and criminal identification sector.